China's big banks reduce NPLs, strengthen balance sheets

Big Chinese banks like ICBC, CCB, Agri Bank of China, and Bank of China are reversing a recent trend of rising NPLs, with the first drop in bad loans in five years.

The combined ratio of NPLs to total loans dropped to 1.5% from 1.7% last year.

The government's crackdown to reduce leverage in an overheating credit market is helping manage loan losses at large banks. The Chinese economy is improving as is borrowers’ ability to repay their debts.

