Fang Holdings +2.2% amid sunny 2018 profit guidance

Fang Holdings (NYSE:SFUN) is up 2.2% after posting Q4 earnings that missed expectations after revenues dropped by a third as the company changed business lines, but guided high for 2018 profits.

Non-GAAP operating income was $32.6M; net income attributable to shareholders missed at $15.1M.

The company returned to a full-year profit after two years of net losses, it notes. "Although Fang is still in its retransformation back to a platform player, it's clear that we are on the right track going forward," says Chairman/CEO Vincent Mo.

EBITDA was $35.6M, up from a prior-year $2.4M.

Revenue breakout: E-commerce services, $8.5M (down 91%); Marketing services, $49.6M (up 3.4%); Listing services, $41.8M (up 8.2%); Financial services, $3.65M (up 501%); Other value-added services and other services, $8.65M (up from prior-year deficit of $2.4M).

It's guiding to net income gains of 388%-486% for 2018, to $100M-$120M (above consensus for $96.8M).

