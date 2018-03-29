U.S. total rig count slips by 2; oil rigs also drop

The total U.S. rig count declined by 2 to 993, following last week's increase of 5, according to the latest weekly survey from Baker Hughes.

The number of active oil rigs in the U.S. fell by 6 to 798 after rising for eight of the previous nine weeks, while gas rigs climbed by 4 to 194; one rig was considered miscellaneous.

