Pfizer's tafamidis successful in late-stage study in rare heart failure condition

A Phase 3 clinical trial, ATTR-ACT, assessing Pfizer's (PFE -0.4% ) tafamidis in patients with transthyretin cardiomyopathy met the primary endpoint demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in the combination of all-cause mortality and frequency of cardiovascular-related hospitalizations at month 30 compared to placebo.

No new safety signals were observed.

Transthyretin cardiomyopathy, a subtype of TTR amyloidosis, is caused by the destabilization of the protein transthyretin. It is associated with restrictive heart muscle disease and progressive heart failure.

Orphan Drug- and Fast Track-tagged tafamidis, approved in the EU for the treatment of transthyretin familial amyloid polyneuropathy under the brand name VYNDAQEL, stabilizes transthyretin by attaching to it and preventing it from breaking up. It is approved in 40 countries but not in the U.S. for any indication.

The analysis of the data is ongoing. Detailed results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference and for publication.