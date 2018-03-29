FDA OKs expanded use for Amgen's Blincyto

The FDA grants accelerated approval for Amgen's (AMGN +0.2% ) BLINCYTO (blinatumomab) for the treatment of adults and children with B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) who are in remission but still have minimal residual disease (a few cancer cells remain which means that there is a higher risk of relapse).

The Ad Com vote was split 8 - 4 that the benefits outweigh the risks.

The FDA initially approved BLINCYTO in December 2014.

