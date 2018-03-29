Amazon reverses into the green, Nasdaq up 2%, bonds continue to rally

The president has some frustrations over Amazon, but he's not mulling any actions against the company, says a White House spokesperson. The news has helped spark a reversal in the stock, now up 1.1% on the session.

That, in turn, has the Nasdaq up 2% a couple of hours prior to the end of Q1. The S&P 500 is higher by 1.6% and the Dow 1.55% .