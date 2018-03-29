Facebook trial over photo biometrics set for July

A U.S. district judge has set a trial over Facebook's (FB +4.4% ) use of biometrics for July in San Francisco.

Judge James Donato directed plaintiffs and the company toward settlement talks ahead of a trial that he's set for July 9, Bloomberg reports.

He wrapped up a hearing without ruling on plaintiff's request for class-action status, to represent millions of users in Illinois; and he told Facebook's lawyers he didn't buy their argument that users of Facebook's photo-tagging feature gave consent through their user agreement.