Report: DoJ not satisfied with proposed Bayer-Monsanto remedy

The Department of Justice reportedly is not satisfied with the proposed remedy in Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY +1.4% ) takeover of Monsanto (MON +0.1% ) because it does not involve a “business unit” that would allow the owner of the assets to compete, according to market analysis firm MLex.

The scope of assets required to make a business work as a separate organization appears to be the source of the disagreement between the DoJ and the companies, but negotiations are ongoing and both sides appear open to continuing talks, MLex says.

Source: Bloomberg First Word