Apple releases iOS 11.3

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) releases iOS 11.3, which includes battery management changes due to the controversy over throttling older devices.

The operating system will now show if Apple is limiting a phone’s performance to spare battery life and gives the option of turning that feature off.

The Health app now has Health Record for downloading health records and data from participating physicians and hospitals.

The new Business Chat section of iMessage lets users chat with partnered businesses (so far includes the likes Lowe’s, Wells Fargo, Hilton, and Discover) for support and purchasing.

Apple shares are up 2.6% to $170.87.

