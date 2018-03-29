Buffett-GE deal rumor dismissed by J.P. Morgan's Tusa

J.P. Morgan's Stephen Tusa reiterates his Underweight rating and $11 price target for General Electric (GE -2% ) shares following this week's speculation that Warren Buffett might acquire a stake in the company.

Tusa says Buffett's past involvement in GE ended up being "wrong from a timing and stock value perspective," and he "[scratches his head] why, if things are not so bad here, GE would need Berkshire's capital or validation."

The analyst says if Buffett were to step in, it likely would involve a preferred or convertible stake similar to his previous GE position.

GE tends to react in a more volatile way to rumors than other stocks due to the number of in-the-money short sellers and dip buyers who are closely watching the stock, Tusa says, but GE's long-term investment thesis will remain bearish until the company’s fundamentals show signs of prolonged improvement.