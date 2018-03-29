MKM adds second Buy rating to Spotify coverage

Add a second bull to Spotify (Pending:SPOT) analysts starting coverage.

MKM Partners has initiated the streaming-music giant at Buy and set a price target of $200 ahead of the start of NYSE trading Tuesday.

Earlier, RBC was first out of the gate with an Outperform rating and $220 price target.

The new price target adds another data point to what could be volatile trading, as Spotify's doing a rare direct listing rather than a bank-led IPO that would feature an opening pricing.