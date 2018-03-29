Pennsylvania regulator recommends no reversal of Buckeye's Laurel Pipeline

Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission staff recommends against reversing a segment of Buckeye Partners' (BPL -0.7% ) Laurel Pipeline to move refined products eastward.

BPL has asked to partially reverse the flow of the western half of the line so product would flow from opposite directions into the middle of Pennsylvania, a move that would essentially cut a small number of Philadelphia-area refiners out of the Pittsburgh market but possibly open markets to Midwest refiners such as BP, Exxon, Citgo and Marathon, according to Platts.

The full Pennsylvania PUC still must decide on the reversal.