Duke Energy cut to Sell at Goldman on valuation, future equity needs

Duke Energy (DUK +0.2% ) is little changed even after Goldman Sachs downgrades shares to Sell from Neutral with a $78 price target, trimmed from $84, citing valuation and estimated future equity needs arising from high leverage levels.

Goldman forecasts DUK to issue ~$5.5B in total new common equity during 2018-20 to improve FFO/debt levels to nearly 13% and keep net debt/EBITDA metrics closer to peer group averages; equity issuance also will weigh on earnings, and Goldman lowers its DUK EPS estimates for 2018-20.

"We expect equity financing needs to remain an overhang and therefore weigh on DUK's P/E multiple - driving our target multiple 8% below our baseline for regulated utilities," the firm says.