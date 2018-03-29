Exelon upgraded at Goldman with few near-term negative catalysts

Exelon (EXC +1.2% ) is upgraded to Neutral from Sell with a $43 price target, raised from $40, at Goldman Sachs, which sees higher sum-of-the-parts value, potential upside to consensus estimates and minimal near-term negative catalysts.

Goldman thinks upside to EXC's earnings in 2019 and beyond could come from updated hedging, improved O&M cost management at ExGen, updated rate increases at the company's regulated utilities and lower debt financing needs.

For the longer term, the firm sees litigation around EXC's nuclear subsidies as a risk factor that could be worth $0.25/share in EPS through 2020.