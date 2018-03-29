Galectin up 27%, FDA meeting early May to clarify Phase 3 plan for NASH candidate GR-MD-02

Galectin (GALT +27%) updated investors earlier today on expected key milestones this year:
It will meet with the FDA in early May to present results from the Phase 2b NASH-CX study of lead candidate GR-MD-02 that missed the primary endpoint but did show a promising treatment effect in a subset of NASH patients (without esophageal varices). The objective is to clarify the Phase 3 program.
It has filed a request with the FDA seeking Breakthrough Therapy status for GR-MD-02 for the treatment of NASH cirrhosis without esophageal varices (dilated veins in the esophagus due to portal hypertension).
Discussions with potential development partners are ongoing.
