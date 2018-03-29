Draghi learning from the Fed's moves

Mario Draghi and his colleagues at the ECB are studying how the Fed swiftly shifted away from QE and ultra-loose monetary policy, to raising rates and shrinking its balance sheet with minimal volatility.

“It’s no secret,” Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Tuesday. “We’re monitoring closely what the Fed did, and is doing.”

The Fed's success came in watching its language, and over-preparing the market for any changes in interest rates. Draghi followed suit, but to avoid another taper-tantrum, he was even more cautious with words than Bernanke.

“The Fed didn’t prepare markets enough to the end of QE, and they assumed that rate hikes were soon to follow,” said Nick Kounis, an economist at ABN Amro in Amsterdam. “The ECB worked hard to disentangle the two.”

