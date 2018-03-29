Boeing priced for worst-case scenario as China action unlikely, BAML says

Boeing's (BA +2.4% ) big move has contributed nearly 70 points to the late-afternoon advance of the Dow Jones average, which recently had climbed as much as 450 points.

Boeing shares had dropped ~8% in March as investors have been worried about a potential trade war with China, which accounted for more than 25% of the company's deliveries in 2017.

BofA Merrill Lynch analyst Ronald Epstein says BA shares are pricing in an unlikely worst-case scenario, and although China could target a wide range of U.S. products as part of its tariff retaliation, "aircraft are not soybeans," and the Boeing-Airbus essential duopoly over the global aircraft industry would make it difficult for China to replace Boeing's business.

"Given the global intertwined industry structure of aerospace, record industry backlogs, limited manufacturing capacity and strategic importance of air travel to economic growth, we think it is unlikely China will act impulsively to implement offensive trade barriers in aerospace but rather will take a more patient, long-term view," Epstein writes.

BAML rates Boeing a Buy with a $470 price target.