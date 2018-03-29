FT: Facebook was told Cambridge app might sell data

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was made aware that the app at the center of the Cambridge Analytica data leak could sell its data to third parties, in violation of its own platform policies, the Financial Times reports.

The company was sent terms and conditions for a second version of the personality-survey app that discussed the potential data transfers, but Facebook was using an automated process to accept updates -- raising the possibility that no employee saw the app's new policies.

That second version departed starkly from an earlier version that said “users will be informed that the data will be carefully protected and never used for commercial purposes."

“There were a lot of apps at the time that were pulling lots of data — including from friend networks — and Facebook wasn’t exactly proactive in asking questions or finding out where that data went,” said Christopehr Wylie, the Cambridge Analytica whistleblower.

In a rebound today, Facebook shares closed up 4.4% .

