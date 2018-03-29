Dominion says Atlantic Coast Pipeline on track despite tree cut plan denial

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) says it remains on track to finish the Atlantic Coast natural gas pipeline from West Virginia to North Carolina in late 2019, even after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission denied a request for more time to cut trees.

Dominion says it has completed tree felling on more than 200 miles of the pipeline's 600-mile route, and “while that’s less than we planned for this year, we’ll still have a productive construction season,” the company says, noting it would rearrange shift some of its construction work to 2019.

Virginia lifts its tree clearing restrictions on migrating habitats on Aug. 30 for birds and Sept. 15 for bats, according to the Sierra Club, which opposes the pipeline.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) and Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) also are partners in the pipeline, which is designed to carry ~1.5B cf/day of gas from the Marcellus and Utica shale formations in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio to customers in Virginia and North Carolina.