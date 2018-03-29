CyrusOne enters new $3B credit facility

Through its operating partnership, CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) has entered into a new $3B unsecured credit facility, 50% bigger than its previous one.

The new deal also extends maturities, secures reductions in interest rate margins on a revolving facility and five-year term loan, and allows for borrowing in non-dollar currencies, adding flexibility for international expansion.

It consists of a $1.7B revolver (with $750M multicurrency sublimit), and term loans totaling $1.3B.

Interest rate margins on the revolver and five-year term loan have been cut 10 bps, to Libor plus 1.45% and Libor plus 1.4% respectively.