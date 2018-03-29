Goldcorp makes first blockchain deposit with 3K oz. of bullion

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) dips a toe into blockchain for the first time, depositing 3K oz. of gold bullion worth ~US$4M from its Red Lake mine complex in Ontario to the Royal Canadian Mint in Ottawa, where it will be used to back a new digital trading currency.

New York-based TradeWind Markets will operate the trading platform, called Vault Chain, which essentially digitizes gold using blockchain; through an agreement with the Royal Canadian Mint, every trade on Vault Chain will be backed one-to-one by physical gold bullion in storage at its vault.

GG says if the new trading platform takes off, it provides new buyers beyond the banks that currently purchase all its gold.