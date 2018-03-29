FCC gives satellite broadband service approval to SpaceX

The FCC has given approval to SpaceX (Private:SPACE) to provide satellite broadband service, it says in a statement.

"This is the first approval of a U.S.-licensed satellite constellation to provide broadband services using a new generation of low-Earth orbit satellite technologies," the agency says.

"SpaceX proposed a satellite system comprised (sic) of 4,425 satellites and was granted authority to use frequencies in the Ka (20/30 GHz) and Ku (11/14 GHz) bands to provide global Internet connectivity."

The FCC notes that over the past year, it's approved requests by OneWeb (backed by SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY)), Space Norway and Telesat to access the U.S. market for satellite broadband service provision.

Companies already in that U.S. market space: ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) and EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS).