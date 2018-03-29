Tesla recalls 123K Model S cars over potential power steering failure

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) -3.1% after-hours on news that the company is voluntarily recalling ~123K Model S sedans globally after discovering certain corroding bolts in cold weather climates could lead to a power-steering failure.

TSLA says the recall, believed to be the company’s largest ever, applies to Model S sedans built before April 2016; the company sold ~280K total vehicles through the end of last year.

“There have been no injuries or accidents due to this component, despite accumulating more than a billion miles of driving,” says an email the company is sending to customers.