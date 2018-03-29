Judge tosses Exxon lawsuit seeking to stop climate change probes

Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) lawsuit seeking to stop New York and Massachusetts from investigating whether the company misled investors and the public about climate change and the potential effects on its business was dismissed today by a federal judge.

The judge said XOM’s allegations that the attorneys general of New York and Massachusetts were pursuing bad faith probes in order to violate its constitutional rights were “implausible.”

XOM launched the lawsuit in June 2016 after it received a subpoena from New York's AG details about its historical understanding of climate change and communications with interest groups and shareholders about the subject.