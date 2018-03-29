Kinder Morgan shareholder proposal seeks methane emissions report

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is being asked by shareholders to issue a report by this fall that sets targets for reducing methane emissions, according to the company's proxy filing ahead of the May shareholders meeting.

The proposal - submitted by Robeco Quant Developed Markets Equities Fund, Mercy Investment Services, and the founder of Miller/Howard Investments - says a strong program of measurement, mitigation, target setting and disclosure would reduce the company's regulatory and legal risk.

KMI's board recommends shareholders vote against the proposal, saying such a report would duplicate other efforts the company is making to reduce its carbon footprint.