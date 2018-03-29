Bloomberg: CBS readying initial Viacom merger plan within days

CBS is prepping an initial merger proposal with Viacom (VIA, VIAB) within days, Bloomberg reports.

Each company had set up independent committees to examine re-combining the companies, which split up a dozen years ago, and those committees will address an initial proposal that will have an opening bid on valuation as well as leadership plans, according to the report.

While that would just be an early proposal, the two sides reportedly hope to reach an agreement before reporting their quarterly results in May.

While discussions about re-merging the two aren't new, since the last time they abandoned talks, new deals among competitors began developing: Disney's $52B bid for Fox media assets, now facing a competing bid from Comcast; and AT&T's $85B bid for Time Warner.

Price may be a sticky point, since CBS shares have dropped 11% (and Viacom B shares about 7% ) since the two companies said they'd set up exploratory committees.