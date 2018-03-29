Butterfield closes deal for Deutsche Bank Global Trust Solutions

Bermuda bank N.T. Butterfield (NYSE:NTB) has wrapped the acquisition of Deutsche Bank's (NYSE:DB) Global Trust Solutions business, excluding U.S. operations.

Employees and accounts have transitioned, Butterfield says, and all trust and fiduciary services will be conducted from its locations effective April 2.

More than 60 Deutsche Bank employees come over in the acquisition to join Butterfield.

As part of the deal, Butterfield established a Singapore trust company, which will "allow us to spend more time with our long-term trust clients in Asia, relationships that date back over thirty years," says CEO Michael Collins. "It will also allow us to develop new relationships with ultra-high net worth clients throughout the region."