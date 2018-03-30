Key events next week - healthcare

Noteworthy events for the week of April 1 - 7 for healthcare investors:

Tuesday (4/3): FDA action date for Merck's (NYSE:MRK) KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) for mediastinal B-cell lymphoma.

Wednesday (4/4): 8th Annual Cancer Immunotherapy Conference, New York (2 days). NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) to present.

Friday (3/6): FDA action date for Clovis Oncology's (NASDAQ:CLVS) RUBRACA (rucaparib) for maintenance treatment of patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer who are platinum-sensitive and are in partial or complete response to platinum-based chemo, regardless of BRCA mutation status.