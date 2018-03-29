HSBC to pay $100M to end Libor lawsuit in U.S.

HSBC agrees to pay $100M to settle private U.S. litigation accusing it of conspiring to manipulate the Libor benchmark interest rate, admitting no guilt but settling to avoid the risks, costs and distraction of litigation.

The preliminary agreement with over-the-counter investors who transacted directly with banks on a panel to determine Libor was disclosed in filings today with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

Investors have accused 16 banks of conspiring to manipulate Libor, and private litigation in the matter began in 2011; four banks now have agreed to settlements totaling $590M, including $120M from Barclays, $130M from Citigroup and $240M from Deutsche Bank.