'Significantly undervalued' Jacobs Engineering upgraded at Deutsche Bank

Jacobs Engineering (JEC +4.1% ) jumps after Deutsche Bank upgrades shares to Buy from Hold with a $73 price target, saying the stock is "significantly undervalued" and the market is pricing in a near certain probability the CH2M merger integration will fail.

Deutsche Bank believes the concerns are overdone and that the risk of the merger is lower than other E&C deals, as JEC management has a strong execution track record, and sees a path to 65% earnings growth and a doubling of free cash flow over the next three years.

Finally, Deutsche Bank views JEC as a catalyst-rich story with multiple paths to upside - potential 2019 EPS upside, margin and working capital efficiencies, a more aggressive capital return strategy - and is well positioned to gain share in the government services market.