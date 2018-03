Total (TOT +2.7% ) says it has started production from the Timimoun gas field in Algeria, a country where the French firm has a history of operations spanning more than 60 years.

The Timimoun production complex has a capacity at plateau of ~5 M cm/day of natural gas, or ~30K boe/day.

TOT says Timimoun's gas will be produced with 37 wells connected to a gas processing facility that ties into the GR5 pipeline used to transport gas from fields in southwestern Algeria to Hassi R’mel.