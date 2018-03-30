China weighs purchasing oil in yuan

Shanghai September crude oil futures climbed 3% to 418.9 yuan ($66.85) overnight as investors placed bullish bets on reports that China is mulling steps to buy crude in local currency.

"China's tax rebate plan will help support oil demand. Reports that China will pay for oil in yuan will also benefit the crude futures market," said Wang Xiao, head of research with Guotai Junan Futures.

