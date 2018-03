President Trump may "hold up" a trade agreement reached this week with South Korea until after a deal is reached with North Korea on denuclearization.

"You know why? Because it's a very strong card. And I want to make sure everyone is treated fairly."

The pact will grant Seoul a permanent exemption to new steel tariffs in return for more access to the South Korean market by U.S. auto and drugmakers.

