Amazon severs ties with top lobbying firms

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has cut ties with top lobbying firms in Washington, including Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld and Squire Patton Boggs, and has brought on new advisors, Bloomberg reports.

While the change took place a week ago, it comes as President Trump challenges the retail giant for not paying enough taxes, taking advantage of the U.S. postal system and putting small retailers out of business.

Amazon has increased its lobbying spending more than 400% in the last five years, shelling out nearly $13M in 2017.