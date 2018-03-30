M&A hits record in first quarter

Global mergers and acquisitions had their strongest start ever in Q1 of 2018, totaling $1.2T in value, propelled by U.S. tax reform and faster economic growth in Europe.

"The clarity on tax has unclogged some of the M&A activity that was strategically imperative, but companies were waiting for the right financial timing," said Anu Aiyengar, head of North America M&A at JPMorgan.

While the value of M&A deals globally increased 67% Y/Y, the number of deals dropped by 10% to 10,338, according to data from Thomson Reuters.

