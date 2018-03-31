Tesla acknowledges use of Autopilot ahead of fatal crash

The company last night said Autopilot was engaged in the moments ahead of the collision on March 23, and the driver's hands were not detected on the steering wheel six seconds prior to the crash.

Vehicle logs further show the driver had about five seconds and 150 meters of unobstructed view of the concrete highway divider, but took no action.

The National Transportation Safety Board - which was critical of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) safeguards following a 2016 fatal crash - continues to investigate.

