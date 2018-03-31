Judge dismisses massacre-related case against social media

A judge has dismissed a federal suit against Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) filed by families of those killed in a 2016 nightclub massacre in Orlando, Fla.

Plaintiffs said gunman Omar Mateen was radicalized by propaganda found on social media, but District Judge David Lawson found no legal merit for the case.

The complaint offered no facts suggesting videos and messages "had anything at all directly to do with the shooting, other than that the principles espoused in them motivated Mateen to carry out the dreadful act."

The result is similar to a dismissal of another suit against Twitter that attempted to hold it liable for speech on the platform.

While organizations like banks have occasionally been found liable for aiding international terrorists, Lawson wrote, "there is not a single case in which social media providers have been held responsible."