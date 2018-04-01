Job automation fears are overstated - OECD

Only 14% of jobs in OECD countries are ‘highly automatable,’ the think-tank says in a new paper. This is far fewer than an earlier report by Oxford academics Carl Frey and Michael Osborne who shocked policy makers in 2013 by suggesting 47% of U.S. jobs are at high risk of being automated.

Instead of “massive technological unemployment,” key risks are of “further polarisation of the labour market” between highly paid workers and other jobs that may be “relatively low paid" and uninteresting.

Jobs in English-speaking countries, Scandinavian countries and the Netherlands are the least likely to be automated; jobs in Germany, Japan and southern and eastern Europe are the most at risk among the 35 OECD countries.