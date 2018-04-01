Facebook to crack down on non-consensual email targeting

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) will launch a certification tool that demands that marketers guarantee email addresses used for ad targeting were rightfully attained, TechCrunch says. Facebook confirms that the tool will require advertisers and the agencies representing them pledge that, “I certify that I have permission to use this data.”

Facebook is scrambling to add safeguards against abuse of user data as it reels from backlash over the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Last week Facebook banned the use of third-party data brokers like Experian and Acxiom for ad targeting, but left open the option for businesses to compile illicit data sets or pull them from data brokers, then upload them to Facebook as Custom Audiences by themselves. The new "Custom Audiences certification tool" could close that loophole.