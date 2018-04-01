UBS looks to leverage its AUM in talks with fund managers

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) plans to use the $2T of assets it manages as leverage to negotiate better terms with the world’s largest fund managers in its plans to join its wealth management and wealth management Americas divisions.

An internal working group has spent the last few months “looking for synergies” and operating efficiencies in what would be the world’s biggest private bank.

UBS has not said how long the units merger will take.

Wealth management has been key to UBS since a 2012 restructuring that dramatically cut back its investment banking. The decision helped UBS steer a smoother course through the post-financial crisis landscape than local rival Credit Suisse (CS), which only pivoted toward private banking in 2015.