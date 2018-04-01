Investors to shale companies: Don't just drill, drill, drill

Capital discipline and shareholder returns should be the watchwords for the E&P industry, management teams have been told, and many of them have responded the FT says.

Credit Suisse: "Cost structures are down and commodity prices are up. In this environment, a lot of companies are going to have positive free cash flow.”

The stable market and attractive returns that investors are seeking, however, may be more elusive. The message from equity investors to the industry has been unambiguous: “Don’t just drill, drill, drill,” says Kevin Holt of Invesco. “You have got to have a value proposition.”

The message from investors was: “If you outspend cash flow on stupid investments and destroy capital, I’m not just going to be mad at you. I will punish you, and I will destroy your equity valuation. And I will never, ever own your stock again.”

E&Ps that have announced buybacks: APC, DVN.

Companies that have been punished for pursuing growth: CXO.

Chart: U.S. E&P companies who buy back stock have outperformed