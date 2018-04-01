ICE in talks to acquire the Chicago Stock Exchange

New York Stock Exchange parent ICE (NYSE:ICE) is in advanced talks to buy the Chicago Stock Exchange, sources say.

A deal valuing the Chicago Stock Exchange at $50-$100M could be announced as soon as next week.

CSE handles less than 1% of U.S. equity trading. It tried to sell itself to a China-based investment consortium, but the SEC killed the proposed takeover by Chongqing Casin Enterprise Group in February.

In addition to NYSE National and its marquee New York Stock Exchange, ICE owns an ETF venue called NYSE Arca and a small-cap market, NYSE American. Buying the Chicago Stock Exchange would bring its tally of stock exchanges to five.