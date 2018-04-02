Saks and Lord & Taylor suffer credit card hack

Over the weekend, Hudson's Bay (OTCPK:HBAYF) confirmed a security breach of customer card data at its Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Off 5th and Lord & Taylor high-end retail chains.

Cybersecurity firm Gemini Advisory puts the number of exposed accounts at over five million and says that some 125,000 of these have been released for sale on the "dark web" thus far, with the entire haul expected to be released over the coming months.

A spokesperson for the Canada-based company told The Wall Street Journal that the company is cooperating with law enforcement and that an investigation is ongoing.