ICICI Bank shares reeling on police probe report

Reuters reported over the weekend that India's Central Bureau of Investigation began a probe of ICICI Bank's (NYSE:IBN) lending practices two months ago, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The inquiry is focused on Videocon Group (NASDAQ:VDTH) CEO Deepak Kochhar, husband of ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar - as well as Videocon itself - as to whether recent transactions involving both firms entailed "nepotism" or "criminality," according to the Reuters sources.

In addition, last week the Reserve Bank of India slapped ICICI with a fine of 589 million rupees, or $9.1 million, for violating regulations related to the sale of certain government securities.