Deutsche Bank plans board reshuffling: report

Bloomberg reports that Deutsche Bank is preparing to recalibrate its supervisory board as the bank continues to struggle in its turnaround under current leadership.

Since assuming the CEO role in 2015, John Cryan has overseen revenue declines even after overhauling the bank's strategy, and people familiar with the matter say Chairman Paul Achleitner has been mulling potential successors.

Former Merrill Lynch head John Thain and three other individuals have been invited to fill seats on the board, according to Bloomberg sources.