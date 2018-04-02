China hits U.S. with tariffs on 128 products

In response to the Trump administration's recently implemented tariffs on steel and aluminum, China has retaliated with tariffs on imports of 128 American-made products.

The tariffs, which are hitting such products as wine and frozen pork, are as high as 25% and go into effect Monday.

"We hope that the United States will rescind its measures taht violate World Trade Organization rules as quickly as possible" said the Chinese Ministry of Commerce in an online statement.

“Even though China and the U.S. have not publicly said they are in a trade war, the sparks of such a war have already started to fly,” said an editorial in the Chinese tabloid Global Times, per Reuters.

China initially threatened the tariffs last month.

