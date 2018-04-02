Trump vows to kill DACA deal

Over a series of tweets on Easter Sunday, President Trump suggested that there will be no deal to legalize the status of 800,000 so-called Dreamers, who were brought to the U.S. as children by their undocumented parents.

“Border Patrol Agents are not allowed to properly do their job at the Border because of ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws like Catch & Release. Getting more dangerous," he wrote.

The tweets continued, “Caravans’ coming. Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL!”

DACA refers to Deferred Action for Child Arrivals, a policy established by the Obama administration in 2012 that allows Dreamers to apply for work permits and to receive deferred action from deportation.