Cal-Maine Foods promotes Sherman Miller President and COO

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) promoted Sherman Miller president and chief operating officer, effective March 30.

Prior to current position, Miller served as vice president of operations while working in the Company’s Chase, Kansas, office.

“We are very pleased to name Sherman Miller to this important position with Cal-Maine Foods,” said Baker. “He was our first summer intern, and he has dedicated his entire career to the Company. Sherman has a deep understanding of our corporate culture and has extensive experience in managing our operations through a period of significant growth. Sherman is a respected leader of Cal-Maine Foods and has a very favorable reputation throughout our industry. We look forward to working together as we execute our growth strategy.”

Press Release