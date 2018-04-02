Leidos awarded GEO 7 task order to enhance U.S. air traffic system

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) won a task order by the Federal Aviation Administration (NYSEARCA:FAA) to develop the 7th Generation geostationary earth orbit satellite used for the FAA Wide Area Augmentation System.

The task order worth ~$117M has a four-year development phase, and 10-year Operations and Maintenance phase.

"For nearly 20 years, Leidos has partnered with the FAA to provide technology solutions that ensure our nation's airspace is safe and efficient for both pilots and travelers," said Fran Hill, Leidos Senior Vice President of Transportation Solutions. "This award will allow us to continue to deliver accurate, reliable signals and quality service for years to come."

