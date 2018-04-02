Improved pricing lifts Cal-Maine Foods to sales beat

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) tops the consensus revenue estimate with its FQ3 report.

CEO Dolph Baker says market prices were supported by strong consumer demand trends, continued grocery store promotions for shell eggs and more moderate production growth. "We continued to execute our growth strategy in this favorable market environment, resulting in a significant improvement in profitability compared with the prior-year period," added Baker.

The company reports specialty\y eggs accounted for 24.3% of total sales volume during the quarter vs. 23.6% a year ago. Specialty egg revenue fell sharply to 30.2% of total shell egg revenue vs. 40.8% a year ago due to the significantly higher market prices for non-specialty eggs this year.

Feed costs per a dozen eggs was flat at $0.396.

Previously: Cal-Maine Foods misses by $0.12, beats on revenue (April 2)